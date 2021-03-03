Dubuque Bank & Trust Acquires 10,641 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.63. 79,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,213,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $205.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $420.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.