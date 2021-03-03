Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. 3,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,980. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.