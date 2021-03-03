Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 5,229 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,776,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,763,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,973 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

