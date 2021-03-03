Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 6,232 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,431,000 after buying an additional 3,564,364 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 981,442 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,659,000 after buying an additional 556,415 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,078,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after buying an additional 281,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.88. 9,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $80.07.

