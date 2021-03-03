Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SPMV stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. 72,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

