Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPAY stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

