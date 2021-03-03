Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,064 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 511,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average is $155.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

