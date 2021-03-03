Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 24 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

SHOP stock traded down $52.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,256.86. 16,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,484. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.53, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,273.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,095.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

