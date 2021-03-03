JUST Hits 1-Day Volume of $200.08 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. JUST has a market capitalization of $116.10 million and $200.08 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.71 or 0.00482828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00079517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.61 or 0.00482627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

