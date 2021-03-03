Klimatas Trading Down 28.1% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $13,588.93 and approximately $562.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 109.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

