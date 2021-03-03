Zero (ZER) Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Zero has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $66,605.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00241458 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00095196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055205 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,717,455 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.