Firestone Capital Management Has $2.42 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 296.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 189,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

