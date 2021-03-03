Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Trims Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,480 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 188,172 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 5,897.7% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 170.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 66.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 3,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,629. The company has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a P/E ratio of -374.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

