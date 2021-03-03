Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 519,753 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 519,753 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.43% of The Container Store Group worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Container Store Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

TCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

In other The Container Store Group news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 7,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $829.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.