Firestone Capital Management Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.81. 121,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.07. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

