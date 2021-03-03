Firestone Capital Management Acquires 8,422 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10,026.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

