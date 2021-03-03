Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AVK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,094. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

