Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of AVK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,094. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.98.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
