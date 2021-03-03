General Electric (GE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 95.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,162,641. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.