BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BGY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 3,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,331. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

In other BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.