Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,577,000 after buying an additional 1,029,655 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,151,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,986,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 864,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,445,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 460,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,666,000 after buying an additional 42,956 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.78. 395,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,525,025. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

