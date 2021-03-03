Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 1.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.