Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 1.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.