Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 41,097 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 83.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after acquiring an additional 547,310 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 18.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,577 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. 12,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,149. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

