125,678 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,103,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.36. 10,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,135. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

