Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises approximately 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,218,956. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $13.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.68. 11,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -301.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.11. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

