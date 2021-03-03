Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 4.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $92,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $17.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.80. 145,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $540.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.