Mariner Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 45,000 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 1.8% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 7,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,742. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

