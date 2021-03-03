Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Neuronetics updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

STIM stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 4,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,757. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

