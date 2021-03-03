Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Invests $231,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in V.F. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.20. 32,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,394. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

