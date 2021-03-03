Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Watsco were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.71. 317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

