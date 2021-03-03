Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.98. 19,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,554. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock worth $11,120,992 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

