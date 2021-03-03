Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 1.7% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.95. 4,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

