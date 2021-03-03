American Money Management LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 53,820 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 155,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,285. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.