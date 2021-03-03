Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,942 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corteva were worth $73,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

