KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,923 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $38,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in WestRock by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

