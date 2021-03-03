Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $204.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

