West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $13,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE WST opened at $278.10 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

