Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 181.9% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 101,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.31.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

