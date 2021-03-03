Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Increases By 456.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 456.5% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 9,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,517. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

