Robert (Bob) Vassie Acquires 250,000 Shares of Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Stock

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) insider Robert (Bob) Vassie purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Aurelia Metals Company Profile

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Hera project located to the south-east of Cobar, New South Wales; and the Peak mine located in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales.

