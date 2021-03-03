Matthew Banks Purchases 250,000 Shares of Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX) (ASX:RTR) Stock

Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX) (ASX:RTR) insider Matthew Banks bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

About Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX)

Rumble Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum-group metals. It holds 100% interest in the Western Queen project comprising 2 mining leases and 2 exploration tenements located in Mt Magnet, Western Australia; 80% interest the Munarra Gully project located in Cue District, Murchison; and 75% interest in the Earaheedy project located to the north of Wiluna, Western Australia.

