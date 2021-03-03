Matthew Banks Purchases 250,000 Shares of Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX) (ASX:RTR) Stock

Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX) (ASX:RTR) insider Matthew Banks bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).
The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39.
About Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX)
