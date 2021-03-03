Biotage AB (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (OTCMKTS:BITGF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of BITGF stock remained flat at $$16.00 on Wednesday. Biotage has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Get Biotage alerts:

Separately, Danske upgraded Biotage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Biotage AB (publ), a life science company, provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, as well as for industrial scale up applications. It offers sample preparation solutions; horizon food and environmental products; microwave synthesis solutions; peptide synthesis and purification solutions; flash purification products; work-up products; evaporation and concentration solutions; and industrial and large scale products, such as flash purification, metal scavenging, reagents and scavengers, and custom resins.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.