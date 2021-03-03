DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of DXPE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,694. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $538.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

