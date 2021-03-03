Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $182,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 17,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 50,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a market cap of $457.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

