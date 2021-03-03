Modern Investment Coin Price Tops $0.45 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $221,485.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019296 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001921 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,516,961 coins and its circulating supply is 2,728,230 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars.

