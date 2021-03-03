U Network (UUU) Market Cap Hits $4.95 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $321,832.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

