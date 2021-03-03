DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $6,148.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006262 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

