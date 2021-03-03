Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q2 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.46 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.06.

MU stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,033. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

