GridCoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.71 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $15,377.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

