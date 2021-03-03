Phoenixcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $117.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,783.91 or 1.00197489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00037883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.15 or 0.00988773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.63 or 0.00445177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00291915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00095054 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,926,700 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

