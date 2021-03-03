Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,112. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

